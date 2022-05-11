Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians are advancing in the East and dropping bombs and missiles on Azovstal

The Russian army is most active in the Donetsk and Slobozhanshchyna directions and continues to block the Azovstal plant, launching missile and bomb strikes on it.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 11:

The situation in the Volyn, Polissya and Sivershchyna directions remains unchanged.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the main efforts of the enemy are aimed at preventing the advance of the Armed Forces to the Ukrainian-Russian border.

In the Izium direction, Russian troops continue to fire on Ukrainian positions.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is concentrating its main efforts on continuing the offensive in order to take full control of the city of Rubizhne, capture the settlements of Lyman and Severodonetsk.

The Russians are also trying to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Kurakhiv areas with the support of artillery.

In Mariupol, the occupiers continue to block the Azovstal plant, launching missile and bomb strikes on it.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Mykolayiv direction, the Russian army continues shelling of the Ukrainian positions. To suppress radio communication channels, the Russian military uses electronic warfare systems.

The Kryvyi Rih oblast also recorded shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces by the occupiers. In the villages of Bruskinske and Velyka Oleksandrivka, the Russians are carrying out engineering work to strengthen their positions.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy is improving the engineering equipment of its positions and replenishing its reserves.

In the Bessarabian direction, the situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense. Units of Russian troops and the local "army" continue to be in combat readiness "Ready".