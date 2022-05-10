Investigators have identified 14 bodies of Ukrainians who died under the rubble of a high-rise building in Izium

The Kharkiv prosecutorʼs office has opened a case over the deaths of civilians whose bodies were found under the rubble of a five-story apartment building in Izium.

From March 7 to 10, the Russians fired on housing infrastructure. As early as May 10, the bodies of 44 locals were found under the rubble of one of the high-rise buildings. So far, investigators have identified 14 of them.

The blockages are being dismantled by the locals themselves in the intervals between shellings.

"Unfortunately, there is more than one such house in Izium. And there is no special equipment for the analysis of blockages, everything is done manually and not around the clock. When there is no shelling, people come out and try to dismantle the blockages," Syniehubov said.