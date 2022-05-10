The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration: 44 bodies of civilians were found in the occupied Izium under the rubble of the house

The bodies of 44 dead civilians were found in the temporarily occupied Izium (Kharkiv oblast) under the rubble of a residential building.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, the bodies of people were found under the rubble of a five-story building, which the occupiers destroyed in the first decade of March. Syniehubov said that this was another war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population.

Syniehubov did not say where or how this information about the victims came from.