Evening summary of the General Staff: Ukrainian military liberated four villages in Kharkiv Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening report as of 18:00 on Tuesday, May 10. Currently, the situation at the front is as follows:

Russian troops are increasing the pace of the offensive in the Slobozhanshchyna and Donetsk directions and are firing along the entire line of contact. They also fire on defensive positions in the rear.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to guard the border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts and to fire from there. The Russians fired mortars at areas near the settlements of Karpovichi and Senkivka in Chernihiv oblast.

To deter Ukrainian troops in the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians recruited another 500 mobilized from the Donetsk and Luhansk Peopleʼs Republics.

The enemy is preparing to resume the offensive in the Izium direction.

Unsuccessful attempts to establish control over Rubizhne continue in the Sievierodonetsk direction.

. In Luhansk oblast, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed Nyzhnie, Toshkivka, and Orikhove.

In Donetsk oblast, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the Oleksandrivka area, storming Shandryholove, Maryinka, Kamyanka, and Novomykhailivka.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv oblast, the settlements of Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bayrak were liberated.