The case of Ilya Kiva was sent to court. He faces up to 15 years in prison

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation and filed a lawsuit against former MP Ilya Kiva. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Investigators found that Kiva in Russia took part in one of the propaganda shows and publicly called on the top leadership of Russia to forcibly change the constitutional order and seize state power in Ukraine.

Kiva also suggested physically removing the President of Ukraine and other high-ranking officials, and called for an aggressive war on the territory of Ukraine.

The ex-MP is accused of treason, propaganda of war, encroachment on territorial integrity, calls for the seizure of state power, and the spread of communist symbols.