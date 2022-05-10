The Foreign Ministers of the Netherlands and Germany arrived in Kyiv to visit Irpin and Bucha

The Foreign Ministers of the Netherlands and Germany, Wopke Hoekstra and Annalena Baerbock, are visiting Ukraine.

"This morning, together with Annalena Baerbock, he arrived in Kyiv to hold talks with members of the Ukrainian government. I started my visit this morning in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv," Hoekstra wrote.

He noted that the dramatic devastation shows the impact of war on peopleʼs lives.

"These acts cannot go unpunished. The Netherlands is committed to establish the truth and achieve justice," he said.

At the same time, Baerbock has already visited Bucha near Kyiv.