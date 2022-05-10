The new president of South Korea has been sworn in. He promises to build a liberal democracy

Yong Sok El was sworn in on Tuesday and took office as President of South Korea.

This was reported by Yonhap.

"It is the duty of our generation to build a country based on the principles of liberal democracy and a prosperous market economy, a country that fulfills its obligations as a respected member of the international community, a country that belongs to its people," Yun Sok Yol said at the inauguration.

He noted that today South Korea has faced numerous crises, including pandemics, supply chain disruptions, climate change and armed conflicts abroad.