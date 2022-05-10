News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has launched a Russian-language version of the Kremlinʼs online war crimes archive

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has launched a Russian-language version of the online archive of Russian war crimes.

"The purpose of the online archive is to provide access to all Russian-speaking people to verified information about the atrocities of the Russian army in Ukraine and to ensure that Russian war criminals are brought to justice," the statement said.

This site documents war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.