The national football team of Ukraine presented a special uniform dedicated to friendly countries

The menʼs national football team of Ukraine presented a special uniform. The main team of Ukraine will go to the control matches in preparation for the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup in T-shirts released in limited quantities.

This was announced by President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko.

The design of the uniform is similar to that in which the national team of Ukraine played before Euro 2020, except for a few features in the design. This is a map of Ukraine, the borders of which are created from the flags of countries that support it in the fight against Russia, and in the center — the inscription United for Ukraine ("United for Ukraine"). Player numbers consist of the names of Ukrainian settlements.

The funds raised for these matches, as well as from the sale of T-shirts, will be transferred to the United24 program.

"Children from these cities — Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Volnovakha, Zaporizhzhia, Popasna and others — were the first to be presented with a new unique uniform together with the first UAF Vice Presidents Anatoliy Demyanenko, Oleg Protasov, Vadym Kostiuchenko and the head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Football Association Ivan Duran. While playing, the children find the names of their native settlements on the numbers of the players of the national team, "Pavelko wrote.

The national team will play in this unique form only in matches in preparation for the 2022 World Cup playoffs. After that, part of the T-shirts will be handed over one by one to the museum of each of the settlements, the names of which are mentioned on the form. The rest of the limited batch of T-shirts will be put up for auction, and the funds raised will be donated to the United24 platform for the restoration of Ukraine.