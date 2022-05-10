More than 40 people were killed in a prison riot in Ecuador

More than 40 prisoners have died in Ecuador after a prison riot between rival drug gangs.

This was reported by The Guardian.

It was confirmed on Monday that 43 prisoners had died when more than 200 riot police regained control of the Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas prison, about a two-hour drive from the capital, Quito, but the death toll is likely to rise.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo told reporters that most of the victims had been "killed by cold steel".

This is the sixth fatal massacre in Ecuadorʼs prisons since early 2021, bringing the death toll to nearly 400 as violence has risen to unprecedented levels due to rivalry between drug gangs. More than 300 prisoners were killed in the countryʼs prisons last year, including one massacre at the Litoral colony in Guayaquil, which killed 119 prisoners.