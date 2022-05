Today, May 9, a group of people in civilian clothes with St. Georgeʼs ribbons kidnapped 39-year-old Iryna Petrova, who works as a football coach, in the temporarily captured city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

This was reported by the Kakhovka city territorial community.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was abducted from under her house. The men were intoxicated and forcibly took Irina to the police station, where she is now.