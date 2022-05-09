Kyiv prosecutors have exposed another Russian serviceman involved in the atrocities

Prosecutors in the Kyiv region have identified another Russian serviceman who committed atrocities in the occupied village of Mokrets in the Brovary district. He was informed of the suspicion of ill-treatment of civilians.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, announced this on May 9.

In the village of Mokrets, Struyev, along with other occupiers, captured two unarmed civilians and interrogated them to obtain information about patriots, servicemen of the Armed Forces and Terrorism fighters. Wearing tactical gloves with plastic inserts, the commander knocked out the information by hitting the victimsʼ faces and heads, and then ordered them to undress and sent them to the basement.

This company commander is already the third serviceman of this "peacekeeping" brigade of the Russian Federation, who was informed on suspicion. The previous two were convicted of brutally abusing a prisoner of war and a priest in the village of Bohdaivka.