In Mariupol, the Russians are trying to blow up the bridge where the evacuation took place

In Mariupol, the Russian military continues to storm Azovstal. Now they are concentrating on blowing up the bridge on which the evacuation was going.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported about it.

He published a video of explosions and explosions on the territory of the metallurgical plant.

While some occupiers are walking with a sheet on Mariupol avenues, others continue to storm Azovstal. Today, the Russians focused on blowing up the bridge on which the evacuation was taking place, trying to cut off our defenders from the possibility of exit as much as possible. Hell continues," Andriushchenko wrote.

He added that he sincerely hopes that the defenders of the city will be saved.

"We are all indebted to them," said the mayorʼs adviser.