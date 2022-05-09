Sappers completed a superficial examination of the territory of Irpin. There may still be an explosive in the city

A superficial examination of the cityʼs territory by sappers was completed in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast. However, the authorities emphasize that there may still be explosive devices in the city.

The mayor of Irpin of the Kyiv oblast Oleksandr Markushyn reported about it.

“Today, 100% of our city is superficially examined by sappers. However, if you find similar suspicious objects somewhere, never touch them with your hands," Markushyn wrote.

At the same time, he published photos of shells found in the city.

"Thatʼs how many "gifts" the damned ruscists sent to Irpin. All this has taken away lives, destroyed houses, shattered dreams," the mayor said.