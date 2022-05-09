They beat him on the head with a bottle and with a hammer on his knees. Testimony of a Ukrainian who survived torture in Chernihiv oblast

Maksym Didyk, a Ukrainian living in the village of Novyi Bykiv in Chernihiv oblast, described how the occupying forces shot and tortured civilians.

The video with the boyʼs testimony was published by Radio Svoboda.

The Russians held the boy captive for 12 days, broke his rib, tied him up and threw him into the basement. Together with Maksym, two dozen other villagers, including elderly men, were tortured there.

The occupiers beat the prisoners with weapons, hit them on the knees with a hammer and burned the body with hot iron. The young man also says that the occupiers drank alcohol and then took the villagers to be shot.