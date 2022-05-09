Morning report of the General Staff: in Belgorod Oblast, Russia has concentrated reserves and is preparing to advance in the Izium direction

Russia has concentrated its reserves in Belgorod Oblast and is preparing to advance in the Izium direction.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 9:

The situation in the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna directions remains unchanged. Belarusian army units continue to guard the border.

The occupiers did not try to attack the Slobozhanshchyna direction. At present, they are regrouping, replenishing their reserves, and trying to keep the occupied borders in order to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops.

In the Izium direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preparing for the continuation of the offensive.

In the Belgorod region, the Russian army has concentrated reserves of up to 19 battalion tactical groups.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russians focused all their efforts on trying to take control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, as well as preparing to continue the offensive on Siversk, Slovyansk, Lysychansk and Avdiyivka.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy is demonstrating to bind Ukrainian troops. It also improves logistics.

The occupiers did not carry out active hostilities in the South Buh area. They continue to fire on Ukrainian artillery positions.

The situation in the Transnistrian region of Moldova is also unchanged. Local militants and the Russian military are on high alert.

In temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, the Russian military confiscates local documents, which they promise to return after the May 9 celebrations, provided they participate in various "celebrations."