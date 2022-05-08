Kuleba was outraged by the actions of the Berlin police, who took the Ukrainian flag from the protesters

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was outraged by the actions of the police in Berlin, which took away the Ukrainian flag from the protesters.

This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

"Berlin made a mistake by banning Ukrainian symbols. It is impossible to put the symbols of Ukraine and Russia on the same level. And taking away the Ukrainian flag from the participants of the peaceful rally is an attack on anyone who is currently defending Europe and Germany from Russian aggression with this flag in their hands," the minister wrote.

Protesters and reconciliation rallies were held in German cities on Sunday, accompanied by pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian rallies.

According to Deutsche Welle, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, laid a wreath at the Memorial to the Fallen Soviet Soldiers in Berlinʼs Tiergarten, where both pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian residents gathered. Some chanted: "Miller go!" Others interrupted them with Ukrainian songs. Many of those present were dressed in yellow and blue. During the event, a man handed out Ukrainian flags drawn on paper, but the police confiscated them and barred the activist from participating in the event.

Both those who oppose the Russian war in Ukraine and pro-Russian Berliners gathered in Tiergarten. A group of people unfurled a large Ukrainian flag near the monument, but the police demanded that it be unfurled. When it seemed to them that the activists were doing it too slowly, the police unfurled a yellow and blue flag.

Berlin authorities have banned demonstrations of both Russian and Ukrainian flags at memorial complexes on May 8 and 9. By introducing a ban on flags in memorial sites, local authorities want to differentiate between the events of May 1945 and the situation in May 2022, they explain.