”The only ones who are determined not to allow Putin to win.” The G7 countries issued a statement following the summit

The White House issued a statement from the G7 countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan) following their summit. President Volodymyr Zelensky also took part in it. Here is its content:

Participants commemorate the end of World War II in Europe and liberation from fascism. "We mourn the millions of victims and offer our respect, especially to all those who paid the ultimate price to defeat the National Socialist regime, including the western Allies and the Soviet Union," the statement said.

77 years later, President Putin and his regime decided to invade Ukraine. His actions disgrace Russia and the historical victims of its people. Russia has violated a rules-based international order, including the UN Charter, created after World War II to save future generations from the scourge of war.

President Zelensky was assured of full solidarity and support for Ukraineʼs defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and its struggle for a peaceful, democratic future and prosperity within its internationally recognized borders.

Zelensky stressed Ukraineʼs determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and thanked G7 members for their support. Ukraine is counting on international partners to provide military and economic assistance and has begun negotiations with international partners on security mechanisms for a peaceful settlement.

The G7 countries assured Zelensky of their readiness to commit to helping Ukraine secure its free and democratic future so that Ukraine can defend itself now and deter future acts of aggression. "To this end, we will pursue our ongoing military and defence assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue supporting Ukraine in defending its networks against cyber incidents, and expand our cooperation, including on information security. We will continue to support Ukraine in increasing its economic and energy security," the statement said.

In the coming weeks, the G7 will increase short-term financial support to help Ukraine close its budget deficit and provide basic services to its people, as well as develop options to support the process of rebuilding destroyed infrastructure.

The G7 will "spare no effort" to hold Putin and the "architects and accomplices" of this aggression, including Lukashenkoʼs regime in Belarus, accountable for their actions under international law. "We welcome and support the ongoing work to investigate and gather evidence on this, including by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the independent investigation commission mandated by the United Nations Human Rights Council and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s mission of experts," the statement said.

The G7 does not recognize the legitimacy of the self-proclaimed authorities that the Russians form in the territories they occupy;

The countries plan to increase pressure on President Putinʼs regime and are collectively committed to: gradually reducing their dependence on Russian energy, including by phasing out or banning Russian oil imports ; banning the provision of key services on which Russia depends, which will increase its isolation in all sectors of the economy ; blocking the work of Russian banks connected with the world economy and systemically critical of the Russian financial system; fighting the Russian regimeʼs attempts to spread its propaganda ; stepping up the campaign against a financial elite that supports Putin.

The war is causing global economic shocks, affecting global energy security, fertilizer and food supplies, and the functioning of global supply chains in general. The G7 is stepping up its efforts to counter the devastating effects of this war.

Together with the UN, the G7 calls on Russia to end the blockade and obstruct the production and export of food from Ukraine. Countries will step up their efforts to help Ukraine maintain production for the next harvest season and export, including through alternative routes.

"The G7 and Ukraine stand united in this difficult time and in their quest to ensure Ukraine’s democratic, prosperous future. We remain united in our resolve that President Putin must not win his war against Ukraine. We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community," the group said in a statement.