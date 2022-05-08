The Azov Regiment told how the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade, Baranyuk, tried to escape from Mariupol. Russian mass media have already shown that he was captured

The Azov Regiment said that the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade, Volodymyr Baranyuk, tried to escape from the blockade of Mariupol together with a group of fighters and armored vehicles. But the Russian media has already shown that he was captured.

Illia Samoilenko, an intelligence officer of the Azov Regiment, told about this case during a briefing.

According to him, Azov fighters currently have four options: lay down their weapons, try to escape, which basically means death, or stand and fight.

"You can try to escape like a coward. Think only about your own life, not about duty and oath. This is precisely what happened to the Marine commander of the 36th Brigade: he refused to obey the order and tried to flee the city with a small group. This option could lead to death. One person died, "he said.