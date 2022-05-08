”Skhemy”: Russia draws anti-aircraft missile technology to the north of Crimea

Satellite images show that the Russian army is pulling anti-aircraft missile forces to the north of Crimea. The equipment is located in the village of Filativka near Kherson Oblast.

This is stated in the investigation of "Skhemy".

According to satellites, in May there was a significant increase in the number of equipment. Both armored combat vehicles and large vehicles appeared there.

According to experts, large vehicles can be both multiple rocket launchers and air defense systems, including the S-300 or Iskander missile systems.