Zaporizhzhia authorities temporarily restricted departure from the city. At the moment, you can only enter there

Authorities in Zaporizhzhia have temporarily restricted their departure from the city to allow all evacuees to enter the city.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administrationwrites about this in its Telegram channel.

"Due to the tense security situation, the evacuation corridors in the direction of Zaporizhzhia will be open only to the entrance to the oblast center," the statement said.

They noted that the main task now is to let in all the cars that have been waiting for several days. Therefore, departure from Zaporozhzhia is still limited.