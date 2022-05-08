Britain will allocate more than $ 1.5 billion for military aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom plans to allocate an additional $ 1.6 billion to Ukraine for military assistance. This is the largest British spending on the military conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This was reported by Reuters.

"Putinʼs brutal attack not only causes countless destructions in Ukraine, it also threatens peace and security throughout Europe," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

No details of this new aid are available at this time. The British government has stated that additional funds will be allocated from the reserves, which are intended for various emergencies. Also at the end of the month, Johnson will meet with representatives of defense companies to discuss increasing production due to the growing military needs of Ukraine.