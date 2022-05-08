The Ukrainian military showed a video of the destruction of a Russian helicopter on Zmiyiny Island

Another video of the attack on Russian positions on Zmiyiny Island has been released by the South Operational Command. This time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian helicopter with personnel that landed on the island.

Operation Command "South" writes about it on Facebook.

"We canʼt stop doing this: we are driving the enemy out of every piece of our land, even from a small island, from the sea, and even from the air," they said.

In the last few days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a series of strikes on Russian troops on Zmiyiny Island. Drones and aircraft worked. The Ukrainian military destroyed infrastructure, military equipment, lined up several boats and a landing ship from the Russian fleet.