The head of Stary Saltov and the secretary of the Vilkhiv village council were detained on suspicion of treason

In the Kharkiv region, police detained the head of the village of Staryi Saltiv, Eduard Konovalov, and the secretary of the Vilkhiv village council, Nadiya Antonova.

The head of the Oblast military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that they were handed over suspicions of treason.

The investigation believes that Konovalov voluntarily sided with the occupiers, provided them with housing, and urged the locals not to resist the enemy. Antonova cooperated with the head of the Russian military with the"Vityaz" alias and handed over veterans of the war in Donbas, hunters, and law enforcement officers. She also forced locals to wear white headbands.

For treason under martial law, detainees face up to 15 years in prison and life imprisonment.