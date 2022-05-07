The mayor of the occupied city of Tokmak Igor Kotelevsky died

Today, on May 7, the mayor of the occupied city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhia Oblast, Igor Kotelevsky, died, reported Ukrinform, citing the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

"Today, May 7, 2022, the mayor of Tokmak Igor Kotelevsky passed away. This information was confirmed by the head of Pologi District State Administration Artur Krupsky. The circumstances of the death are being clarified, " the statement reads.