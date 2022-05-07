Russia attacked Poltava oblast with missiles

Russia fired missiles at Poltava oblast. The arrival was recorded in Karlivka, the enemy aimed at the infrastructure object.
The head of regional state administration Dmitry Lunin reported about it.
According to him, information about the destruction and the victims is still being clarified.
Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai also wrote about the missile attack.
The Poltava mayor urged citizens not to ignore the air alarm signal.
- Also today, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Krasnohrad in Kharkiv oblast, according to the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration. Information on the consequences of the strike is being clarified.