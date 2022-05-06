Ukrzaliznytsia has suspended ticket sales through third-party services

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian State Railway Company) has suspended the possibility of buying tickets through third-party services (PrivatBank, Tickets.ua, Proizd.ua, and others).

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

They explained that the restriction of agency sales is a temporary forced step to secure "Ukrzaliznytsiaʼs" online systems and ensure their uninterrupted operation.

"Currently, electronic travel documents can be issued through the official website of "Ukrzaliznytsia" booking.uz.gov.ua. Tickets for trains within Ukraine, as well as for the Kyiv ring train are available in "Ukrzaliznytsia" chatbots", the company said.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reminded that if the online system freezes while buying a ticket, the money will be returned in 3-10 banking days, depending on the bank.