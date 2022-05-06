In the Netherlands, the military cemetery was painted with Azov symbols and swastikas. The Foreign Ministry condemned the act of vandalism

In the Netherlands, unknown people painted a military cemetery with symbols of the Azov Regiment and swastikas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned this act of vandalism.

This is stated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

"We strongly condemn the act of vandalism committed at the Jonkerbos military cemetery in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. We consider this act a cruel insult to the memory of the victims of the Second World War and a provocation, in particular against Ukraine," they said.

The Ukrainian embassy in the Netherlands expressed hope that law enforcement officers would quickly find the culprits and bring them to justice.

The Azov Regiment itself also condemned the act and said it had nothing to do with it.