In the occupied city of Sorokine, Luhansk Oblast, Russians have begun issuing Luhansk Peopleʼs Republic passports to Ukrainian citizens forcibly relocated from recently occupied territories.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The department notes that people in the occupation are deprived of houses, property and money. Therefore, they are forced to agree to the terms of the Russians because only in this way it is possible to receive payments in rubles, food kits and medical care.

The Russian military is holding "preventive talks" with Ukrainians. People are threatened with repression for renouncing the citizenship of pseudo-republics.

The intelligence service notes that now most of the employees of the so-called law enforcement agencies of the Peopleʼs Liberation Army have sent a combat zone to Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. And the hastily assembled "recruits" actually have no experience of service.

In particular, since May 1, patrol units of the Peopleʼs Militia of the Peopleʼs Republic of Belarus had to stop checking private cars and personal documents at checkpoints near Sorokine.