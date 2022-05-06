An African-American woman will become a White House spokeswoman for the first time. Jen Psaki is stepping down

For the first time, a black American will be a spokeswoman for the White House. Incumbent spokeswoman Jen Psaki has announced her resignation.

The White House press service writes about it.

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward," said US President Joe Biden.

He also confirmed that Psakiʼs deputy Karine Jean-Pierre will be the new spokeswoman.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said.

She will be a White House spokeswoman early next week. Jean-Pierre will be the first African-American to represent the LGBT community in this position.