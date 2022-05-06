Morning report of the General Staff: the occupiers resumed the assault on Azovstal and continue to fire on Kharkiv

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the morning of May 6. Russian troops have resumed storming the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and continue to shell Kharkiv.

This was reported by the General Staff on its Facebook page.

Also in the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops are building up air defense and fire destruction systems. Russia regroups troops there and restores the armyʼs combat effectiveness.

According to the available information, up to 300 wounded are in the hospital equipped by the occupiers on the basis of Kupyansk City Hospital.

In the Popasna direction, Russia is trying to establish control over Popasna and resume the offensive on Lyman and Siversk.

In Mariupol, the Russian army continues to block units of the Defense Forces in the Azovstal area. She also resumed storming the plant in order to take full control of it.

In the north of Kherson oblast and Mykolayiv oblast, occupiers fire at the settlements from which they were driven out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.