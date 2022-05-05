The donorsʼ conference raised $ 6.5 billion for Ukraine

The European Donorsʼ Conference in Warsaw raised $ 6.5 billion in aid for Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

This was reported by Reuters.

The Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki stated that his country will also allocate 100 million for humanitarian aid. At the same time, the European Commission has promised to provide € 200 million to help displaced persons in Ukraine. Finland will provide € 70 million in aid and military equipment, and the Czech Republic, Croatia, and other countries have pledged millions of euros in humanitarian and military support.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the conference participants. He called on the states to support Ukraine financially, spoke about the preparation of a plan for the countryʼs reconstruction and invited the partners to take the patronage over each of the regions, cities, and industries in need of reconstruction.

In addition, Zelenskyy focused on the accelerated procedure for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. "More unification is a powerful answer. That is why Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union must be an absolute reality. Not just promises, not just prospects, but practical steps," the president said.