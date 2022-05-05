Morning report of the General Staff: the Armed Forces knocked out the occupiers from several villages on the border of Kherson and Mykolayiv

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report on the morning of May 5. Ukrainian troops were able to repel the occupiers in several settlements on the border of the Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The General Staff writes about this on its Facebook page.

Artillery shelling along the line of contact continues in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions. The Russians are trying to advance in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, and Popasna areas, but to no avail. The shelling continues in the Avdiyivka and Kurakhiv directions.

In Mariupol, the Russian army, with the support of aircraft, resumed the offensive on Azovstal to take control of the plant. In the area north of the city of Izium, Russia continues artillery and mortar shelling.

There were no active actions in the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna directions.

Russia is provoking tensions in Moldovaʼs Transnistrian region: regrouping troops in certain areas, replenishing supplies, and trying to improve the tactical situation.

Some servicemen of the 38th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District, after being taken to the recovery area due to significant personnel losses, refused to continue participating in hostilities in Ukraine. The military is near the border and is waiting to move to the Russian Federation.

Units of militants of the 2nd Army Corps of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District, located in the village of Svativskyi district of Luhansk region, staffed by locals from nearby settlements, have low moral and psychological condition, significant problems with weapons and equipment and are not ready to perform tasks.