Maradonaʼs T-shirt, in which he scored a goal “by the hand of God”, sold for almost $ 9 million. This is a record for sports lots.

Argentine footballer Diego Maradonaʼs T-shirt, in which he scored the legendary goal "by the hand of God", was sold for £ 7.1 million ($ 8.8 million). This is a record for sports lots.

This was reported by the BBC.

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge put the T-shirt up for auction at Sothebyʼs in exchange for his own after the 1986 World Cup, in which Maradona scored two goals.

"This is perhaps the most coveted football uniform ever put up for auction, so it is appropriate that it is now a record holder among all such items," said Bram Wachter, Sothebyʼs head of modern collectibles.

The previous record belonged to the baseball jersey of the New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth, which sold for $ 5.6 million in 2019.

The match England — Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup gave some of the most famous goals in the history of football. Maradona scored one goal, catching the ball in his own half of the field and reaching the opponentsʼ goal with it, beating five Englishmen.

The Argentine scored another goal, jumping out during the serve and correcting the flight of the ball with his hand, which ended up in the English goal net. The game ended with the victory of the Argentines, and to the accusations after the match that Maradona scored a goal with his hand, the Argentine replied: "It was the hand of God!"