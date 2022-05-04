News

Evening report of the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces: enemy keeps tank units at the border, provocations by Belarus arenʼt ruled out

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

An update from the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces as of 6 pm:

  • Russian forces are stepping up the offensive in eastern Ukraine, regrouping and strengthening their troops.
  • Russia has stepped up rocket fire to destroy Ukraineʼs transport infrastructure.
  • Russians continue to fire on Kharkiv from aircraft and artillery. In the Valuysky district of the Belgorod Oblast, they deployed an auxiliary command post of the 36th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District.
  • Also in Belgorod Oblast near the border with Ukraine, the Russians concentrated up to 40 attack and transport helicopters Mi-24 and Mi-8.
  • The Russian army is advancing in the direction of Izyum — Barvinkove, firing artillery at Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrushuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka and Kurulka settlements.
  • In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russian troops try to advance in the direction of Voevodivka, but without success. They are also trying unsuccessfully to expand control over Orikhov in the Popasna direction.
  • The Russians fired on Avdiyivka, Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Kramatorsk and Gulyaypole from aircraft.
  • In some areas of Mariupol, Russian troops resumed the offensive on Azovstal with the support of aircraft, without success.
  • In Novopavlivsk direction, the Russians stormed Novosilka, but suffered losses and retreated.
  • Russian forces are preparing to intensify the offensive in the directions Kherson — Mykolaiv and Kherson — Kryvyi Rih.
  • In Gomel Oblast in Belarus Russians increase air defense .
  • Russia keeps its troops near the Ukrainian-Russian border near Kozino in the Kursk Oblast and may intensify shelling in the Sumy Oblast.
  • There are three carriers of Caliber naval-based cruise missiles in the Black Sea, ready for rocket fire.