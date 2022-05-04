Ukraine has launched a customs e-declaration for humanitarian goods

As of today, a customs e-declaration process for humanitarian goods has come into force in Ukraine. The service should speed up the import of goods into Ukraine and help reduce queues at customs points.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

You can use the service at this link. The declaration can be filled out in advance from any country in the world. All questionnaires are immediately included in the database of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and duplicated to the declarant by e-mail. After that, the declaration must be printed out and signed.

During the customs control in Ukraine, the signed declaration must be handed over to the customs representative.

If you are a citizen of Ukraine and use electronic services electronic signature, BankID, MobileID, registration of customs e-declaration of humanitarian goods can also be done through the Single window of the State Customs Service.