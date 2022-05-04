”Defeated the Nazis — will defeat the racists!” The Institute of National Remembrance presented a new slogan for May 8 and 9

On May 8 and 9, Ukraine will celebrate the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation and the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II. This yearʼs slogan of these memorable dates will be "Defeated the Nazis — will defeat the racists!"

This was reported at the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

"For the eighth year in a row, Ukraine has been consistently implementing a European approach to the memory of World War II at the state level. We honor all the fighters against Nazism and all the victims of this bloodiest conflict in human history. At the same time, for us, the memorial days do not symbolize the triumph of the victors over the vanquished, but are a reminder of the terrible catastrophe that became possible as a result of coming to power and the conspiracy of two totalitarian regimes — Nazism and Communism," the press service said.

This year, Ukraine celebrates May 8-9 amid full-scale military aggression by Russia, which encroaches on independence and territorial integrity, seeks to destroy the international security system, and threatens peace throughout Europe, so it was decided to reverse the traditional slogan "Remember — win!"

The red poppy will remain a traditional symbol of remembrance these days.