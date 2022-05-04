The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions on Russia. The list includes media, propagandists, and officials

The United Kingdom is imposing further sanctions on Russians and Russian structures. The list of sanctions includes, in particular, Russian state media and a number of journalists.

This was reported on the website of the British government.

The sanctions included Yevgen Pidbduny, a military correspondent for Russiaʼs First Channel propaganda channel, Alexander Kots, a military correspondent for the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, Dmytro Steshin, a special correspondent for the "Komsomolskaya Pravda" newspaper, and the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, Information Agency "Inforos", the SouthFront disinformation website and the online magazine Strategic Culture Foundation, which distributed fakes about Bucha.

In addition, the list includes the chairman of "Otkrytie" Bank Mykhailo Zadornov, the chairman of the board of Radkombank Dmytro Gusev, Deputy Defense Minister Mykola Pankov, Assistant to the President of Russia Maksim Oreshkin, and PJSC Kamaz.

In addition, British companies are prohibited from providing services to Russia in the field of management consulting, accounting, and PR.