Russian occupiers prepare “parade” in Mariupol — dismantle blockages and transport propagandists

Sergei Kiriyenko, the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration responsible for Russiaʼs domestic policy, arrived in ruined Mariupol. He has recently become the Kremlinʼs new curator of Temporarily occupied territories issues. Currently, his main task in the city is to prepare for the "ceremonial events" on May 9.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is also known that the Russians refuse to hold a "holiday" in occupied Donetsk, including no imitation of a "military parade". Preparations for this in the "Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics" are not currently carried out.

According to the plans of the Russian occupiers, Mariupol should become the center of "celebrations". To this end, the city is urgently cleaning the central streets from debris, the bodies of killed, and unexploded ordnance.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that the debris, except for equipment, is being dismantled by Mariupol residents themselves.

"Working for food is the best illustration of the occupiersʼ victory," he added.

Also, according to intelligence, a large-scale propaganda campaign is underway, during which Russians will be shown stories about the "joy" of locals from meeting with Russian invaders. Kremlin propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic leader Denis Pushylin came to Mariupol to prepare a picture.