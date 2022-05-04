The EU has officially unveiled a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It will include an oil embargo and restrictions against banks

The European Union has officially introduced the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It will include restrictions against banks and oil embargoes.

This was stated by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the new package provides sanctions against Russian commanders and the military, who are responsible for war crimes in Bucha.

The EU also plans to disconnect Russiaʼs largest bank, Sberbank, from SWIFT. Disconnections from SWIFT will affect two more banks. In addition, the European Union will cut off the broadcasting of three Russian state TV channels.

Finally, the head of the European Commission confirmed that they are proposing to impose an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil. This issue will be discussed.

It is unknown at this time whether the EU will adopt this package of sanctions, as Hungary has already publicly stated that it will veto any restrictions on Russian energy.