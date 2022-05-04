Australia has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia, adding more Russian State Duma deputies and leaders of the “Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics”

Australia has expanded sanctions against Russia. Another 34 so-called Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics officials and 76 Russian State Duma deputies were added to the sanctions list.

This was reported by the press service of the Australian government.

In total, 110 new individuals were included in the list. Their assets in the country will be frozen and an entry ban will be imposed. The list includes 34 so-called deputies of the occupying parliaments of the Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics, as well as 76 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, who voted for the recognition of these pseudo-republics or for the ratification of "agreements" with them.

Since the beginning of the war, Australia has imposed sanctions on 812 individuals and 47 legal entities from Russia.