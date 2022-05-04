Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops are trying to advance along the entire front, but suffer losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report on the morning of May 4. It is reported there that one missile division from the 465th Missile Brigade in Belarus will check its combat readiness in the near future.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv Oblast, Russia fired artillery and mortars at the regional center and the village of Protopopivka. The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the direction of the village of Dovhenke but was unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk, Tavriya and Lyman directions, the Kremlin has made no effort to launch an offensive and conduct air reconnaissance.

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers continue to launch air strikes on Azovstal.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy failed to successfully storm the village of Orikhiv. In Horlivka, more than 100 bodies of mobilized servicemen of the First Army Corps who died in the Zaporizhzhia oblast were taken to the central morgue.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy used artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tank armaments along the entire line of contact.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction remains tense and under control.