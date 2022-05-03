Biden has appointed a new commander of US forces in Europe

US President Joe Biden has appointed General Christopher Cavoli as head of the European Command.

This was reported by CNN.

Cavoli is now the commander-in-chief of US forces in Europe and Africa. Cavoli will take command of nearly 100,000 US troops stationed in Europe.

The general will be responsible for assessing Russiaʼs military action in Europe and overseeing the supply of weapons of the United States and its allies to Ukraine. NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said the Allianceʼs North Atlantic Council had approved Cavoliʼs candidacy for the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe. In this role, he will oversee the NATO Air Force, which regularly flies over Europe to track Russian aircraft, especially when they do not identify themselves during flights.

Cavoli speaks Russian and has worked as a director of the Russian direction in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also took part in the fighting in Afghanistan.