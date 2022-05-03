The Council allowed the Territorial Defense to carry out tasks in the combat zone

The Verkhovna Rada allowed the Territorial Defense Forces to be involved in the implementation of tasks in the combat zone.

338 Members of Parliament voted for the draft law.

The document removes the rule, which enshrined the possibility of performing the tasks of Territorial Defense Forces exclusively outside the areas of military (combat) operations. Now it is given the opportunity to carry out tasks throughout Ukraine, including areas of military (combat) operations.

The explanatory note said that the adoption of the draft law "will significantly increase the capacity of the Territorial Defense and make it a more effective unit in the system of security and defense forces and generally increase the level of defense capabilities of Ukraine."