The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for the bill № 7172-1, which prohibits the activities of pro-Russian parties.

330 peopleʼs deputies voted for this decision, Volodymyr Peopleʼs Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Zhelezniak, this document was also supported by MPs from the former OPZZ faction. The bill stipulates that parties that justify Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, deny it, or present it as a kind of "internal conflict" should be banned in Ukraine.

In addition, political parties in Ukraine have been banned from cooperating with Russian political parties and NGOs. If such facts are found, the Ministry of Justice should sue to ban such parties.