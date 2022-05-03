Forbes: The richest Ukrainians have already spent more than $ 100 million to support the Armed Forces and Ukraine since the beginning of the war

The richest Ukrainians have already spent more than a hundred million dollars to support the Armed Forces and Ukraine since the beginning of the war. This is only the minimum confirmed amount, as some businessmen and oligarchs did not want to publicly announce how much they spent on charity.

The study was conducted by Forbes.

"The goal of the project is not to promote big business, but to set an example and inspire all Ukrainians to support the country," they said.

According to public data, the richest Ukrainian Rinat Akhmetov spent the most — $ 72 million. His SCM group also paid $ 30 million in taxes to the state budget in advance. Funds from Akhmetov go to various needs: humanitarian and military assistance, co-financing of foreign broadcasting "FreeDom" and FC Shakhtarʼs charity tour of European countries.

Victor Pinchuk spent at least $ 16.7 million. His funds mostly went to help the Armed Forces, including equipment and medicines.

Yuriy Kosyuk also donated $ 12 million, Oleksandr and Halyna Herehas donated $ 10 million. All costs can be found in the infographic.