Russian troops again fired on the community in Sumy oblast. The shelling was carried out from the territory of Russia.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"At about 12 oʼclock, the enemy opened fire with mortars on the territory of the Hlukhiv community," he said.

Zhyvytskyi promised to report all other details later.