Chernihiv oblast again banned the sale of alcohol

In Chernihiv oblast, authorities decided to renew the ban on the sale of alcohol. This was explained by the increase in the number of crimes from the moment it was allowed to be sold.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

"Yesterday we analyzed the dynamics and nature of crimes over the past two weeks and, you know, if we put the security of Chernihiv residents on one scale and the excise tax on local budgets on another, I will make a choice in favor of Chernihiv residents," he said.

Because of this, Chaus signed an order banning the sale of alcoholic beverages.