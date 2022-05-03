In the war with Ukraine, the Russian army lost 24,200 people killed

As of May 3, the Russian army had lost approximately 24,200 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:
- 1,062 tanks;
- 2,567 armored combat vehicles;
- 475 artillery systems;
- 162 multiple rocket launchers;
- 80 air defense equipment;
- 194 aircraft;
- 155 helicopters;
- 1,843 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 10 ships/boats;
- 291 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 38 units of special equipment;
- 84 cruise missiles.