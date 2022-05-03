In the US, a woman lost her foot due to cancer, started running and set a world record for the number of marathons

In the United States, a woman named Jackie Hunt-Broersma, who started running after losing her left leg to cancer, broke the Guinness World Record for the number of marathons in a row. Her story is told by the BBC.

Jackie Hunt-Broersma is 46 years old and has been running more than 40 miles a day since mid-January, usually about five hours. On Saturday, April 30, she completed her 104th marathon in the same number of days — the achievements will be entered in the Guinness Book of Records, and the certification will last about three months.

Back in early 2022, Jackie set a new goal: to set a record for the number of marathons in a row. In total, she ran 4,399 kilometers. By documenting these races on social media, Jackie raised more than $ 88,000 for the "Amputee Blade Runners" (which provides people with amputated limbs with running blades like hers).